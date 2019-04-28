AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. AFLAC also reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 12,338 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $605,302.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,187.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 2,848,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,272. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

