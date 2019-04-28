Advisor Partners LLC Invests $382,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 758.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 599,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NYSE PRGO opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

