Advisor Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,695,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,945,000 after buying an additional 143,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

