Actuant Co. (ATU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATU. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Actuant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

NYSE:ATU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 107,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,507. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $231,908.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Actuant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Actuant by 1,460.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Actuant by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

