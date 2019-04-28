Accelerator Network (ACC) Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $11,160.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Accelerator Network token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Accelerator Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.01320220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001850 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017239 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00114538 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Accelerator Network Token Profile

Accelerator Network (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 968,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,678 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official message board is medium.com/accelerator-network . Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net . Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Accelerator Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Accelerator Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.