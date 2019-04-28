Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

