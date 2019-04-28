AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Increased by Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 253.85% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

