A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,588. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.