A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

AMRK opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.18. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

