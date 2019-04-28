96,335 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

