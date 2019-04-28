$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce sales of $8.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $35.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.02 million to $41.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on LPTH. ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. 21,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,070. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LightPath Technologies worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

