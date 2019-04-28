$706.98 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce sales of $706.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.90 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $715.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 1,059,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,795. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.