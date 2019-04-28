68,977 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $34.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

