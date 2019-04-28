$674.29 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report $674.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.60 million to $700.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $660.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.67.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.95. 52,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,923. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total value of $692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.50, for a total value of $891,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 256.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

