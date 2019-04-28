$52.11 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $54.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $222.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.07 million to $263.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.88 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $301.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

SALT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.15. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 474,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,780,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,146 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,309,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,114,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

