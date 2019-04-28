$52.11 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce sales of $52.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $54.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $222.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.07 million to $263.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.88 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $301.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

SALT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.15. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 474,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,780,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,146 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,309,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,114,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.