$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecopetrol SA (EC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to post $5.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $22.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.82 billion to $30.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,691,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 589,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 284.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 1,283,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

