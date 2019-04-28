4,937 Shares in Old National Bancorp (ONB) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,754,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,460,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ONB opened at $17.02 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

