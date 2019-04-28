$4.72 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $5.01 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.81 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,047,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 151,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 5,502,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

