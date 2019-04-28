$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,230. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

