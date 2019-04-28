36,699 Shares in Linde PLC (LIN) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

