2,684 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

