$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.18. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

NYSE:COF traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 4,278,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.