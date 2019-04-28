$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.18. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

NYSE:COF traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 4,278,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

