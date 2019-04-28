$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 15.8% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.1% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 22.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 718,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,180. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.