$181.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $181.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.89 million to $181.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $181.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $774.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $774.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $785.11 million, with estimates ranging from $780.71 million to $789.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of ETH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 209,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,209. The company has a market capitalization of $535.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 161.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

