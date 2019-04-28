16,519 Shares in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCV. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $12.29 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

