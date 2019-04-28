14,571 Shares in Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Remark by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Remark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.41 on Friday. Remark Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Remark Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

