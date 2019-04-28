1,200 Shares in LKQ Co. (LKQ) Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in LKQ by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 329,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LKQ by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

