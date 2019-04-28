1,024 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, for a total transaction of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHDN opened at $99.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

