0x Trading Down 11.2% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. 0x has a market capitalization of $167.71 million and $19.13 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00005411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00430981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.01039036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00180733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,710,997 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, AirSwap, Hotbit, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Ethfinex, BitBay, Liqui, OKEx, Tokenomy, FCoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bilaxy, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, DDEX, GOPAX, Koinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Poloniex, WazirX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, ABCC, Livecoin, Bithumb, Iquant, Crex24, Coinone, Vebitcoin, IDEX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, C2CX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

