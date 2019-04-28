-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 710,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,287. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

