-$0.20 EPS Expected for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Enterprise GP reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise GP.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.06 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise GP during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 754,199 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,762. Enterprise GP has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

