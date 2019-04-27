Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $59,957.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,726,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,552,000 after purchasing an additional 565,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

