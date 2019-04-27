Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Holdings Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Syed A. Jafry purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.19.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

