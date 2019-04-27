ZB Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $99.82 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00005758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. In the last week, ZB has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00426478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.01040876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00180735 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

