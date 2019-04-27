Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to “Buy”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,415. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,750. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

