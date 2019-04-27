Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUPV. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.10.

SUPV stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.04.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 1,613,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 29.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,200 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.