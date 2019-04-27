Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to “Buy”

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $203.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences has reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2019 figures. The company has been seeing strong transcatheter valve sales in the domestic and overseas markets. It has registered strong sales within its Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences awaits the full-market launch of the HemoSphere platform with FloTrac System and Acumen Hypotension Predictive Index. The company is also upbeat about the acquisition of CASMED, expected to strengthen its position in smart monitoring technologies within the critical care platform. Further, we are pleased with Edwards Lifesciences’ recent receipt of the CE Mark for PASCAL. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues raise concerns. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards Lifesciences outperformed its industry.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $259,925.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,687.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.10, for a total value of $1,135,675.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,149 shares of company stock worth $20,265,275. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

