Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

PRTK opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.41, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a negative net margin of 656.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

