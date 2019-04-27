Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heineken (HEINY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Heineken from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

