Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of HCFT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 31,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,237. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
See Also: Beige Book
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.