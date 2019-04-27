Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.75 Target Price for Novume Solutions Inc (NVMM)

Shares of Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novume Solutions an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Novume Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMM remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Novume Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
Novume Solutions Company Profile
Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.
