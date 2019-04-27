Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.10 Million

Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will post $304.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.50 million. Integer reported sales of $381.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. Integer has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $4,318,244.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,151.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

