Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Inc (MA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $247.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.96.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,930 shares of company stock worth $30,323,319. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $247.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

