Zacks: Analysts Set $54.17 Target Price for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Coca-Cola European Partners’ rating score has improved by 6.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $54.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

