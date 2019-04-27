Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.15. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

