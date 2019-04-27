Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

UPWK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. 457,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,371. Upwork has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.05.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

