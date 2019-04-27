YPF (YPF) Shares Gap Down to $14.03

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $14.03. YPF shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 3561064 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of YPF in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. YPF had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

