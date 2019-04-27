XRP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $755.52 Million (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. XRP has a total market cap of $12.46 billion and approximately $755.52 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00005643 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Bitso, Bits Blockchain and Kuna. In the last week, XRP has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00428850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.01039949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00180803 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001396 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00418602 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,643,723 coins and its circulating supply is 42,004,966,728 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

