Xilinx (XLNX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

