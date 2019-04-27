Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Xilinx stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $119,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

